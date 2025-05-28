Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils Game Officially Postponed Due to Rain

May 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed due to rain.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for May 28, 2025 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL, or via email to: info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange.

If you have any of the following general admission tickets - these tickets will be accepted at the gate on their designated rain date only:

Wilson Education Foundation - Wilson Education Foundation general admission tickets will be accepted on their rain date of - 5/29

Hershey - Hershey general admission tickets will be accepted on their rain date of - 5/29

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to the rescheduling of your event.

The scheduled 5/28 giveaway of Hersheypark Admission Tickets for the first 2000 children ages 12 and under - will be given out at different R-Phils home game. That date will be announced as soon as a date can be confirmed.

Again, we apologize for the bad weather.







