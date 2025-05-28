Pitching Combines for 11 Ks in Loss to Akron Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 1-0.

Somerset went 1-for-12 with RISP. The Patriots were shut out for the fourth time this season, each instance coming against Akron. Somerset pitching combined for 11 strikeouts.

RHP Trent Sellers (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) made his eighth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Diaz increased his scoreless streak to five games over which he has thrown 4.1 IP, allowing 2 H, 3 BB, and recording 5 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 1.15 WHIP and a .133 BA.

RHP Harrison Cohen (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) tossed two scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth innings. Cohen increased his scoreless streak to five games over which he has thrown 7.0 IP, allowing 2 H, 3 BB, and recording 10 K. In this stretch, Cohen has posted a 0.71 WHIP and a .091 BA.

LF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-3, BB, SB) stole his team-leading 10th base of the season in the sixth inning. Gabrielson is in a three-way tie for eighth among Yankee minor leaguers with 10 stolen bases (M. Toole, T. Wilson - TAM). Gabrielson recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

