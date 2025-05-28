Reading and Erie to Play Doubleheader Thursday May 29

(Reading, PA) - Following Wednesday's rain out, the Reading Fightin Phils and Erie SeaWolves will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29, with game one beginning at 4:45 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following game one, but not before 6:45 p.m. Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza and all seating areas will open at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday night will feature a Tasting Festival at the Seidel Auto Group Deck. It will run from its originally-scheduled 6-8 p.m. and include an all-you-can-eat buffet, along with the beer, wine and seltzer tasting. Also, during game two, the Fightin Phils will pay tribute to Disney's Lilo and Stitch movie. The second game will likely begin close to its original 6:45 p.m. start time.

Also during game two on Thursday, the R-Phils will wear their Reading Phillies Throwback Thursday uniforms, presented by Berks Career and Technology Center, Renewal by Anderson of Central PA, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and Monmouth Sports Cards.

There will be a pre-game Community Music Showcase between games, thanks to String Tree. Hard Work in School Pays Off Tickets are accepted on Thursday, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. It it also Lebanon Valley Night and PA Americana Region Night. Hard Work in School, Lebanon Valley and PA Americana tickets are good for both games on Thursday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves. RHP Chuck King will start game one for Reading, and LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for game two. For Erie, RHP Joseph Montalvo will start game one, and it will be RHP Troy Melton for the second game. Pregame coverage is underway at 4:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Thursday is a Tribute to Disney's Lilo and Stitch and a Tasting Festival on the Deck. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Vertex Mechanical. Saturday night is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, sponsored by Countryside, and the Fightin Phils will wear Special Toy Story jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to Klee Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

