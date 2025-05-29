Erie Holds on to Sweep Doubleheader from Reading

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (32-16) swept a doubleheader from Reading (17-29) on Thursday. Erie won game one 7-2 and game two 5-4.

In game one, Erie broke onto the scoreboard early when Carlos Mendoza slugged a solo homer in the second inning against Reading starter Chuck King.

In the third inning, Trei Cruz belted a two-run homer to make it 3-0. That snapped an 0-for-22 stretch for Cruz.

In the bottom of the third, Cade Fergus drove a solo homer against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo to make it 3-1. After Aidan Miller walked, Keaton Anthony drove a two-out, RBI double to make it 3-2.

Erie got those runs back in the fourth when Justice Bigbie drove a two-run homer against King to make it 5-2. It was Bigbie's first home run since April 19.

Montalvo turned in five good innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Erie tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Eduardo Valencia and a sacrifice fly by Bigbie, making it 7-2. Jordan Marks and Andrew Magno each turned in an inning of scoreless relief to lock down the win.

Montalvo (4-2) earned his second straight win. King (1-2) took the loss.

In game two, the SeaWolves struck for a first-inning run against Braeden Fausnaught on Max Anderson's RBI double, which followed a double by Carlos Mendoza.

In the second inning, Ben Malgeri doubled and scored on Danny Serretti's two-out single, making it 2-0.

Troy Melton began his start with three scoreless innings. In the fourth, he allowed three straight singles by Anthony, Alex Binelas, and Paul McIntosh. Leandro Pineda drove home a run on a soft groundout, making it 2-1. Melton got an unproductive groundout by Luis Verdugo and struck out Fergus to hold the lead.

In the fifth, Erie loaded the bases with two out. Roberto Campos struck a three-run double to make it 5-1.

Reading got a run back in the bottom of the fifth when Miller singled with one out and advanced to third on a throwing error by Melton on a pickoff attempt. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Hendry Mendez, making it 5-2.

Melton turned in the first quality start by a SeaWolves starting pitcher this season. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits over six innings. Melton struck out five and walked one.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tim Naughton came on for the save. He got the first two outs in order before singles by Robert Moore and Miller. After a walk to Mendez loaded the bases, Anthony singled home a pair of runs to make it 5-4. Naughton coaxed a groundout from Binelas to end the game and secure the doubleheader sweep.

Melton (2-1) earned the win over Fausnaught (2-6). Naughton locked down his second save.

The series between Erie and Reading continues at 6:45 p.m. on Friday as Jaden Hamm faces Luke Russo.

