Thunder Chickens Bite Fisher Cats

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Jose Cordova hit a go-ahead two-RBI single in the fifth inning as the Hartford Yard Goats, who played as the Thunder Chickens, beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford's pitching was solid throughout as Yard Goats starter Connor Staine went 4.2 innings, only giving up two runs. The bullpen duo of Victor Juarez and Welinton Herrera were spectacular, combining for 4.2 shutout innings and only allowing one hit. Herrera recorded his first save of the season for the Yard Goats and his longest outing for Hartford (2 IP).

The Fisher Cats' scoring started in the first inning when Charles McAdoo hit a solo home run off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Zach Kokoska drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning off Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison, bringing in Juan Guerrero and tying the game at 1-1.

New Hampshire responded in the next inning with an RBI double from Jace Bohrofen to center field, making the Fisher Cats lead 2-1.

Braiden Ward beat out a ground ball to keep the inning alive in the bottom of the fifth, and Jose Cordova brought in Guerrero and Jose Torres on a single to right field as the Yard Goats took a 3-2 lead.

The Yard Goats bullpen retired 12 of the final 14 batters over the last 4.1 innings of work. The Fisher Cats did not have a hit after the sixth inning. Herrera sat down all six batters he faced.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Friday night at 7:10 pm. It's Friday Night Lights!! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Victor Juarez (3-1)

LP: Justin Kelly (0-2)

S: Welinton Herrera (1)

Time: 2:27







