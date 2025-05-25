Sullivan Pitches Yard Goats to Victory

Erie, PA- Left -hander Sean Sullivan fired 5.2 scoreless innings and combined with three relievers on a two-hit shutout, as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 in the final game of the road trip on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. Sullivan earned his second win in three starts and threw 85 pitches and recorded a season-high six strikeouts. Reliever Alec Barger got the final out of the six inning, and Victor Vodnik pitched the seventh on a MLB rehab assignment with the Rockies and had a strikeout. Sam Weatherly retired the final six batters in two perfect innings to earn his second save. Zach Kokoska hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning. The victory ended the Yard Goats season-high seven game losing streak.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the fourth inning against SeaWolves starter Carlos Pena. Juan Guerrero led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Nic Kent to put the Yard Goats ahead 1-0.

The Yard Goats added a run in the sixth inning on another two-out hit. Juan Guerrero singled and stole second base, and scored on a double by Dyan Jorge to make it 2-0. Hartford made it 3-0 on Zach Kokoska's leadoff homer in the seventh inning, a line drive over the right field fence.

Hartford starter Sean Sullivan retired four of the first five batters including two strikeouts. He sat down the side in order in the third inning and limited the top hitting team in Double-A to just two hits. The lefty finished with a season-high six strikeouts. The bullpen of Barger, Vodnik and Weatherly did not allow a hit and retired 10 of 11 batters faced in the final 3.1 innings.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) for the next homestand, and host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for a seven-game in six-day series. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats. The broadcast will be available on the free Audacy app.







