May 25, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER WIN FOR PORTLAND The Sea Dogs won their third-straight with a 4-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils yesterday. LHP Connelly Early struck out nine batters which tied his season high in strikeouts for the fourth time this season. In the bottom of the fifth the Sea Dogs struck again courtesy of the Ehrhard brothers. Drew Ehrhard lined a single and then advanced to second on a walk from Marvin Alcantara. After a groundout moved Ehrhard to third and retired Alcantara at second, Z. Ehrhard notched an RBI single which allowed his brother to score and the game 2-0. Mark Kolozsvary (1) hit a two-run home run to give Portland a 4-0 lead in the sixth.

BLAZE IS STILL STREAKING With another double yesterday, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak to 11 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .417 (15-for-36) with seven runs, three HR, 11 RBI and two stolen bases. He owns a .475 OBP and 1.169 OPS during his last 10 games.

SEA DOGS ARE QUICK TO STRIKE The Sea Dogs have scored first in each game of the series so far this week. Tyler Miller drove home the first run of the game for Portland in the first inning yesterday. Portland is 14-9 in games when they score first and 9-6 at home.

LOOKING AHEAD TO ALTOONA After a day off tomorrow, the Sea Dogs will travel to face the Altoona Curve for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, May 27th at 6pm. The Curve are currently in fourth place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League and are on a five-game losing streak. They are 9.5 games behind the first place Erie SeaWolves.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Sea Dogs are currently riding a three-game winning streak and the Ponies took a game last night over the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Somerset Patriots are now in third place, 3.5 games behind Binghamton and on a five-game winning streak. The Hartford Yard Goats have fallen to fourth place, on a seven-game losing streak.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 25, 2015 - Carlos Asuaje hit two homers and drove in four runs, giving the Sea Dogs an 8-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field. Portland beat Aaron Nola for the second time on the season. Mike Augliera hurled seven scoreless for his second win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins was activated off the injured list today and will start for Portland. He last pitched on May 1st against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He tossed 5.2 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking four and striking out ten. Mullins has never faced the Fightin Phils.







