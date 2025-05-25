Chesapeake Slips by Senators Late

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning only to have Chesapeake score a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth innings on the way to their 6-3 win over the Sens. Kyle Luckham started and took a no-decision but pitched seven strong innings on just 77 pitches. The Baysox took five of the six games in the series.

THE BIG PLAY

Silas Ardoin had a two-run double in the ninth inning to turn a 4-3 into a 6-3 lead for Chesapeake.

FILIBUSTERS

Murphy Stehly continued his hot hitting with a 3-for-4 game, he also scored a run. Joe Naranjo doubled, singled and drove in a run. Max Romero, Jr. doubled and drove in two runs in the game.

TOP OF THE HILL

Luckham struck out four and didn't allow a walk while scattering eight hits. Luke Young, Chance Huff, and Junior Santos pitched the final two innings and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







