Ducks Split Sunday Twin Bill with Curve

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks split the doubleheader with the Altoona Curve dropping game one 1-0 before winning game two 5-4 behind Jorge Burgos' four RBI on Sunday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

In game one, Altoona finally broke scoreless tie in the top of the sixth. Tres Gonzalez singled up the middle to plate Termarr Johnson and make it 1-0 Curve.

In game two, Akron's offense came alive in the bottom of the third. Tyresse Turner singled before stealing second base. Cooper Ingle drove Turner home with a single to center to tie the game 1-1. After a Jake Fox walk, Burgos lined a two-run double down the line in right to make it 3-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm got the game one start for the RubberDucks. The right-hander was dominant scattering three hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings. Shawn Rapp followed with two innings allowing one run while striking out two.

Ross Carver got the start in game two allowing one run over two and third innings. Mangus Ellerts struck out one over two thirds of an inning. Steven Pérez allowed a run over two innings in his Double-A debut. Jake Miller worked a scoreless sixth. Zane Morehouse allowed two runs and struck out two in the seventh to finish the victory.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone hit in game one came in the sixth when Ingle doubled to open the inning. A pop out and back to back ground outs ended the frame without Ingle scoring.

Burgos added on to the game two lead in the fifth. Two out hits by Ingle and Fox kept the inning alive. Burgos singled up the middle to make it 5-2 Akron.

Notebook

Cleveland Guardians utility man David Fry went 0-3 in his rehab appearance during game one of the doubleheader...Fry finished his rehab appearances this week with Akron 1-9 with two RBI...Altoona's sixth inning run in game one snapped a 21 inning scoreless streak by Akron pitchers dating back to game two on Friday night...Akron won the series making the Ducks 28-12-9 in home series since 2021...The RubberDucks finished their home schedule against Altoona 9-3 in 2025 and 15-6 against the Curve at Canal Park since the start of 2024...Burgos extended his Eastern League lead in RBI to 41...Game Time: 2:01/2:07...Attendance: 5,088.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Somerset, NJ to start a six-game series against the Patriots on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.