Two-Out Offense and Outstanding Peterson Guide Akron to 10-0 Win

May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson tossed seven shutout innings while the Akron offense exploded for seven in the eighth as the RubberDucks shut out the Altoona Curve 10-0 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Guy Lipscomb worked a two out walk before scoring from first on Jake Fox's double to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Alex Mooney followed with a single into center to plate Fox and stretch the lead to 2-0.

Mound Presence

Peterson was lights out on Saturday. The Curve got two hits in the first and one in the third off of the right-hander before Peterson settled in to retire the final 13 to face him. In total, Peterson worked seven scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Davis Sharpe tossed the final two scoreless innings to complete the shutout.

Duck Tales

Akron added on in the seventh when Fox opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Michael Turconi lifted a sac-fly to bring home Fox and make it 3-0 RubberDucks. Akron broke the game open with seven runs in the eighth. Joe Lampe got the offense going with a two-out solo home run. Turconi worked a bases loaded walk later in the inning before Cooper Ingle's two run single to make it 7-0 Akron. A Jorge Burgos bases loaded walk brought in another before Dayan Frias' two-run single capped the seven-run inning and made it 10-0 Akron.

Notebook

Nine of Akron's 10 runs came with two outs...Peterson has gone at least five innings in seven of his nine starts and has struck out at least four in eight of his nine starts this year (rain shortened start on April 29 the only non-four strikeout start)...Turconi picked up his first hit and RBI as a member of the Guardians organization...RubberDucks batters worked eight walks on Saturday giving them 202 walks this season (second most in Double-A)...Game Time: 2:30...Attendance: 4,442.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Sunday, May 25 with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (5-1, 2.42 ERA) will face Altoona right-hander Po-Yu Chen (0-4, 4.10 ERA) in game one. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







