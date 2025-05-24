Senators Split Two with Chesapeake
May 24, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to Chesapeake 3-1 in game one of their doubleheader Saturday night at FNB Field. Chesapeake scored two runs in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. The Senators put two on with one in the seventh but the game ended with a double play. The Senators dropped their four straight with the loss and Chesapeake a fifth straight win.
THE BIG PLAY
Frederick Bencosme double in Silas Ardoin with the go ahead run in the sixth inning.
FILIBUSTERS
Max Romero, Jr had three hits and drove in a run. Murphy Stehly doubled, singled and scored.
TOP OF THE HILL
Hyun-il Choi started and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six. Ivan Armstrong took the loss allowing two runs, one earned. Erick Mejia tossed a scoreless inning.
