Chesapeake Edges Senators in 10

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to Chesapeake 4-3 in ten innings Friday night at FNB Field. It was the second straight extra inning loss for the Senators and their third loss in a row to the Baysox. Chesapeake took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but the Senators came back with single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings before the Baysox tied the game in the eighth and then won in the tenth.

THE BIG PLAY

Enrique Bradfield, Jr. drove in placed runner Luis Valdez with the go ahead run in the top of the tenth inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Jared McKenzie homered and doubled and scored a run. The home run was his first double-A home run. Phillip Glasser and Joe Naranjo both had two hits and Naranjo drove in a run. The Senators committed two errors and went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

TOP OF THE HILL

Riley Cornelio started and went six innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven. The Senators struck out 12 in the game. Miguel Gomez, Garrett Davila, Thomas Schultz, and Junior Santos all pitched in the game. Santos took the loss, allowing the placed runner to score in the tenth.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play games four and five of their six-game series Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 4:15 p.m.







