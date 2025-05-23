Jordan Drives Home Four in 6-0 Portland Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (23-17) shutout the Reading Fightin Phils (15-26) 6-0 in front of 5,250 fans on Friday night at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

In their first shutout win of the season, Portland's pitching staff of Isaac Coffey, David Sandlin, and Jonathan Brand combined for 12 strikeouts while only surrendering six hits. Blaze Jordan now boasts a 10 game on-base streak, going 3-for-4 with four RBI's on the night.

Leading the Fightin Phils 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs' offense came to life in a big way. With one out, Mikey Romero singled and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Zach Ehrhard drew a walk and then a single by Allan Castro loaded the bases. Another wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed Romero to score which gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Blaze Jordan (5) launched a three-run home run that made the score 5-0. A batter later Max Ferguson (2) cranked a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 6-0 advantage.

The Sea Dogs got the scoring started in the first inning. Romero doubled to start the inning, and then scored on an RBI single from Jordan to give the Sea Dogs an early 1-0 lead.

RHP David Sandlin (2-1, 4.50 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 scoreless innings allowing five hits striking out six. LHP Braeden Fausnaught (2-5, 5.45 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing five runs (all earned) while walking one and fanning three batters.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, May 24th at 1pm at Delta Dental Park. LHP Connelly Early (3-0, 1.88 ERA) will start for Portland while Reading will send RHP Luke Russo (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the bump.







