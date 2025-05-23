May 23, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS ARE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN In front of over 6,000 school kids from around the state of Maine, the Sea Dogs beat the Reading Fightin Phils 6-3 yesterday morning for Education Day. Trailing the Fightin Phils 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs offense took advantage of miscues by Reading. With one out, Max Ferguson drew a walk then advanced to third on a double from Marvin Alcantara. After Caden Rose was walked to load the bases, Mikey Romero drew a walk that scored the tying run. Ahbram Liendo followed with another walk that scored the go-ahead run, 4-3. With Allan Castro at the plate, Reading reliever Wil Crowe committed a balk which brought home Rose and made the score 5-3. Then Castro hit a sacrifice fly that scored Romero and moved the Sea Dogs lead to 6-3.

FITTS GIVES READING FITS RHP Richard Fitts made an MLB Rehab Assignment yesterday, starting for Portland. He was dominant from the start tossing 3.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. Fitts tossed 38 pitches, 31 for strikes.

BLAZE IS STILL STREAKING With two more hits yesterday, Blaze Jordan extended his on-base streak to nine games. Dating back to May 11th, he is hitting .379 with five runs, two home runs, seven RBI and a stolen base. Jordan also has a .438 OBP and 1.024 OPS during that stretch.

SEA DOGS ARE QUICK TO STRIKE The Sea Dogs have scored first in each game of the series so far this week. Yesterday, Allan Castro scored in the first inning on a RBI single by Blaze Jordan, his 24th RBI of the year. Portland is 12-9 in games when they score first and 7-6 at home.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a win yesterday, the Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In their last three games, the Ponies have had two suspended games and a postponement. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.0 games out of first place and are currently on a five-game losing streak. Reading is in last place, 8.5 games behind Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 23, 2007 - Roger Clemens makes a tune-up start for the Trenton Thunder against the Sea Dogs at Waterfront Park. Clemens allowed six hits and three runs over five and 1/3 innings. Jed Lowrie had two doubles off the Rocket and Iggy Suarez provided the first hit with a triple down the left-field line.

ON THE MOUND RHP Isaac Coffey will take the mound for the first time this season with Portland. Coffey had been on Worcester's Development List until earlier this week when he was activated and sent to Portland. Last season, Coffey faced the Fightin Phils in five games (four starts) and went 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA. He tossed 23.0 innings allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits while walking 11 and striking out 24. Coffey held Reading's hitters to a .177 average.







