May 22, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER The Portland Sea Dogs were swept in Wednesday night's doubleheader, 5-1 then 3-1 by the Reading Fightin Phils. After a Blaze Jordan home run in the second inning, the Fightins put up four runs in the top of the sixth. Pineda cracked a leadoff double and later scored on an RBI single by Seth Beer. Following a wild pitch and a walk, Mendez launched a three-run home run which extended Reading's lead to 5-1. In game two, after a leadoff single by Zach Ehrhard, Tyler Miller drove him home with an RBI double and Portland led, 1-0. Reading took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. A balk by the pitcher Jack Anderson allowed Robert Moore to score the tying run. An RBI single by Hendry Mendez put the Fightins ahead, 2-1. Luis Verdugo drove home the final run of the game for Reading on an RBI double in the seventh inning.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Prior to the first game of the doubleheader last night, the Sea Dogs were 8-0 against the Reading Fightin Phils including a 5-0 record against them at Delta Dental Park. Portland is now 8-2 against Reading this year.

STRUCK FIRST, BUT NOT LAST The Sea Dogs scored first in each game of the doubleheader last night. Blaze Jordan blasted a go-ahead home run in the second inning of game two while Tyler Miller drove home Zach Ehrhard in the first inning of the second game. Portland is 11-9 in games when they score first.

STREAK STAYS ALIVE With a homer in the first game and getting hit by a pitch in game two, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak to eight games. During that stretch he is batting .360 (9-for-25) with two home runs, five runs, five RBI, two walks and three strikeouts.

REHABBING RICHARD Richard Fitts will start today's game in a Major League rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox. He was added to the 15-day injured list on April 13th with a right pectoral strain. In three starts this year with the Red Sox, he is 0-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.5 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place of the division, 8.0 games behind the Rumble Ponies.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 22, 2014 - Mookie Betts hits a walk-off 2-run triple in the ninth inning, rallying the Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets. Betts reached base five times (4 walks and a triple).

ON THE MOUND Following Richard Fitts, Dalton Rogers is scheduled to take the mound. The lefty has made one start for Portland in Somerset. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out six.







