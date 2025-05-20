Monegro Strikes out Ten in 4-3 Win

May 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-15) held on to a one-run victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (13-24) 4-3 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 game behind the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

RHP Yordanny Monegro was masterful in his eighth start of the year. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts. He issued one walk with three hits. Monegro has recorded 47 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work this season. Blaze Jordan extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the fourth inning. In his last six games, he is hitting .400 with a home run, four RBI and four runs.

The Sea Dogs plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a pair of walks drawn by Ronald Rosario and Allan Castro, Blaze Jordan singled to load the bases. Tyler Miller looped a three-run triple into the left field corner and they led, 3-0. Miller came home to score on a sacrifice fly by Ahbram Liendo adding to Portland's lead.

The Fightin Phils didn't go down without a fight. In the top of the eighth with one out, Keaton Anthony walked and then advanced to second after Hendry Mendez singled. Following a pitching change and a strikeout, Leandro Pineda lined an RBI single coupled with an error scoring Mendez which cut the deficit in half.

Reading struck again with two outs in the ninth inning. After a single by Robert Moore, Keaton Anthony drove him home with an RBI double to pull the Fightin Phils within one run.

RHP Yordanny Monegro (2-1, 2.05 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high ten batters. RHP Jean Cabrera (1-2, 4.14 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing four earned runs on two hits while walking five and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will meet again tomorrow, Wednesday May 21st for a doubleheader beginning at 5pm. RHP Blake Wehunt will start game one then RHP Jack Anderson will start game two for Portland. Reading will send RHP Gabe Mosser to the bump for game one then RHP Wil Crowe in game two.







