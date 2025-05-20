Bullpen Barrage Punches Out 15, Hardman's Homer Helps Lead Pats Past Cats Tuesday

Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game one of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Tuesday by a score of 5-0.

Somerset shut out its opponent for the fourth time this year. The Patriots' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts, their third-most in a single game this season.

RHP Jon Olsen (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) made his first career start as a member of the Yankees organization and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Jordany Ventura (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) earned his second win in his 10th outing of the season.

Ventura has not allowed a hit or a run in four of his last five appearances.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, K) brought in three of the Patriots five runs on a single and a solo home run.

Hardman's three RBI are a season high and the first time he reached this mark since 6/25/24 @RIC.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, SF, RBI, K) reached base safely for the 11th time in his first 12 Double-A games.

Lombard Jr. collected his 17th RBI of the season and fourth with Somerset on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .453 on-base percentage.

LF Grant Richardson (2-for-3, RBI, BB, K) picked up his first multi-hit game with Somerset this season and drove in a run on a single in the third inning.

Richardson picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season. His first three multi-hit contests came with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

