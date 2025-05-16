Jasso Hammers First Walk-Off Win of Season over Portland Friday
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in the game three of a five-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 4-2.
Somerset recorded its first walk-off win of the season. The Patriots improve to 2-1 in three extra-innings games this season.
The Patriots picked up their first win of the season when being out-hit by the opposition, improving to 1-15 in such games.
RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K) made his first start with Somerset this season and did not factor into the decision.
RHP Mason Vinyard (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) collected his first win in his 10th Double-A appearance by throwing a perfect 10th inning.
DH Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 2 RBI, HR, R, K) supplied the Patriots' first walk-off win of the season with a two-run home run in the 10th inning. Jasso has collected an RBI in five of his last six games. Jasso has hits in seven of his last eight games over which he is 10-for-31 with 4 XBH, 5 RBI, and 2 HR. Jasso has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Jasso picked up his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the season.
C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, HR, K) gave Somerset a sixth-inning lead with a two-run home run. Flores notched his team-leading ninth multi-RBI game this season.
