Carrigg Slams Goats to First Place

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Cole Carrigg hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-5 victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in front of a sellout crowd (6,347) on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Carrigg's franchise record third grand slam this season helped the Yard Goats get to first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. New York Mets starter Paul Blackburn was tagged with the loss after pitching 4.1 innings, and giving up three runs on just one hit, while walking three and striking out seven in a Major League rehab appearance with Binghamton.

Binghamton opened up the scoring in the first inning when Mets top prospect Jett Williams homered to right center field off of Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney. Ryan Clifford hit a home run two batters later for the Rumble Ponies to take an early 2-0 lead.

In the following inning, Wyatt Young hit a sacrifice fly that scored D'Andre Smith to extend the Binghamton lead to 3-0, but Kevin Parada was thrown out at third on a great throw by Yard Goats center fielder Cole Carrigg.

After Benny Montgomery reached on an error, Bryant Betancourt blasted a two-run homer off of Mets starter Paul Blackburn, cutting the deficit to 3-2. That was Betancourt's second home run with the Yard Goats off of a pitcher on a Major League rehab, as his other came off of Red Sox starter Brayan Bello exactly one month ago.

Blackburn walked three batters in a row, and was relieved by Binghamton pitcher Trey McLoughlin, who allowed a grand slam to Cole Carrigg that put the Yard Goats up 6-3 in the fifth inning. Carrigg's historic blast brought in Zach Kokoska, GJ Hill and Nic Kent.

Yard Goats reliever Sam Weatherly came in and worked around a bases loaded situation with no outs in the sixth, recording a strike out and forcing a 4-3 double play. Binghamton responded in the seventh inning with two runs off of Yard Goats reliever to make it a 6-5 Hartford lead.

Jose Torres roped an RBI double into left center field that scored Betancourt to extend the Yard Goats lead in the bottom of the eight to 7-5.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game series against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Jonah Tong who will start for the Rumble Ponies. It's Baby You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







