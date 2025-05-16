Baysox Shut out RubberDucks, Snap Five-Game Losing Streak
May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.
First pitch was delayed an hour and 12 minutes due to wet grounds from heavy rain earlier in the day.
Chesapeake (17-19) starting right-hander Nestor German (W, 1-0) made his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday. The Orioles No. 11 prospect dealt 5.2 shutout innings and allowed four hits and two walks over six strikeouts to pick up his first Double-A win. The 5.2 innings pitched matches German's career-high.
The Baysox grabbed the lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Douglas Hodo III against Akron (24-13) starter Austin Peterson (L, 2-2), one of his three hits on the night. It's Hodo's first three-hit game of the season and third of his Double-A career.
Right-hander Preston Johnson threw 1.1 shutout innings and left-hander Walter Pennington pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.
A sacrifice fly from Adam Retzbach in the eighth brought home Hodo to extend Chesapeake's lead. Retzbach leads the team with 15 RBI.
Right-hander Peter Van Loon (S, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save and complete Chesapeake's second shutout win of the year.
Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Akron tomorrow night at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to make his Double-A debut for the Baysox against RHP Aaron Davenport for the RubberDucks.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Carrigg Slams Goats to First Place - Hartford Yard Goats
- Binghamton Falls to Hartford in Tight Battle on Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Shut out RubberDucks, Snap Five-Game Losing Streak - Chesapeake Baysox
- Miller Homers and Moser Deals as Reading Wins Fourth Straight - Reading Fightin Phils
- Portland Falls in Extras to Somerset 4-2 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Jasso Hammers First Walk-Off Win of Season over Portland Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Eldridge Hammers Howlers as Erie Offense Struggles - Erie SeaWolves
- Jebb Drives in Three in 5-4 Win - Altoona Curve
- Eldridge Homers Twice, Bertrand Rolls in 5-1 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Conley Struggles as Senators Edged by Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Mets RHP Paul Blackburn to Make Rehab Start with Double-A Binghamton Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Cats' Comeback Denied in Wild Thriller in Reading - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.