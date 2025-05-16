Baysox Shut out RubberDucks, Snap Five-Game Losing Streak

May 16, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

First pitch was delayed an hour and 12 minutes due to wet grounds from heavy rain earlier in the day.

Chesapeake (17-19) starting right-hander Nestor German (W, 1-0) made his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday. The Orioles No. 11 prospect dealt 5.2 shutout innings and allowed four hits and two walks over six strikeouts to pick up his first Double-A win. The 5.2 innings pitched matches German's career-high.

The Baysox grabbed the lead in the fifth on a two-run single by Douglas Hodo III against Akron (24-13) starter Austin Peterson (L, 2-2), one of his three hits on the night. It's Hodo's first three-hit game of the season and third of his Double-A career.

Right-hander Preston Johnson threw 1.1 shutout innings and left-hander Walter Pennington pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

A sacrifice fly from Adam Retzbach in the eighth brought home Hodo to extend Chesapeake's lead. Retzbach leads the team with 15 RBI.

Right-hander Peter Van Loon (S, 1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save and complete Chesapeake's second shutout win of the year.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Akron tomorrow night at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to make his Double-A debut for the Baysox against RHP Aaron Davenport for the RubberDucks.

