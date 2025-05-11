Baysox Fall in Extra Innings on Mother's Day

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, M.E. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a walk-off two-run single to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon from Delta Dental Park.

Chesapeake (16-15) opened the scoring in the fourth on a solo homer from Frederick Bencosme, his third of the season.

Starting right-hander Braxton Bragg struck out six of the first nine Portland (17-12) batters faced but the Sea Dogs answered with four runs in the fourth. Blaze Jordan hit a two-run single, and Drew Ehrhard hit a two-run double to give the Sea Dogs a 4-1 lead.

Bragg finished the day going four innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while equaling his Double-A high with eight strikeouts in a no decision. The 24-year-old now has 1.56 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched at Double-A.

The Baysox scored two runs in the fifth to pull within one on a fielder's choice grounder by Jalen Vasquez and an RBI single by Bencosme. Max Wagner tied things up in the eighth with a two-out RBI double to make it 4-4.

Right-hander Cohen Achen pitched four scoreless innings of relief while scattering one hit and three walks allowed with two strikeouts. Achen has allowed just one earned run through 8.1 innings pitched at the Double-A level.

Chesapeake took the lead in the 10th on a two-out RBI double from Silas Ardoin against Portland left-hander Connelly Early (W, 2-0) to go in front 5-4.

In the bottom of the 10th, Max Ferguson bunted for a single and stole second base, putting the tying and winning runs for the Sea Dogs in scoring position. Against right-hander Keagan Gillies (L, 2-1), Jhostynxon Garcia hit a two-run single down the third base line to win the game for Portland 6-5. It's the second consecutive day that Garcia has won a game on a base hit.

The Baysox finished the 11-game road trip going 5-6.

The Baysox finished the 11-game road trip going 5-6.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.







