Bullpen Covers All Nine Innings in 3-2 Win

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, PA - Altoona grabbed an early 3-0 lead and six Curve pitchers made it stand up in a 3-2 win for the Curve over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. After dropping the first four games of the series at Erie, Altoona came away with back-to-back wins to finish off the series after yesterday's 6-4 win.

The Curve jumped all over Erie's starter Troy Melton in the first inning and plated all three runs. Jack Brannigan doubled in Mike Jarvis and Termarr Johnson in the top of the first and after a strikeout, Imanol Vargas drove in Brannigan with a solid single to right.

On the mound, Emmanuel Chapman led the bullpen day for the Curve and earned his third win of the season. Chapman tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out one. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, Jaden Woods and Justin Meis covered the final 4.1 innings in relief combining for four strikeouts.

Brannigan extended his on-base streak to a team-best 17 games with his first inning double and a walk later in the game. The Curve managed just two baserunners in the final six innings at the plate, both reaching via a walk.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Tuesday to host the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Curve with LHP Dustin Saenz slated for the Senators.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Tuesday to host the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Curve with LHP Dustin Saenz slated for the Senators.







