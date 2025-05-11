Senators Win Richmond Series
May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators bounced back from a tough loss Saturday night to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Senators scored three runs in the first inning and then tacked on a run in the eighth inning. Richmond scored both of their runs in the eighth inning. The Senators took the series four games to two and outscored Richmond 42-8.
THE BIG PLAY
After Richmond scored twice in the eighth to trim the game to 3-2, Jeremy De La Rosa tripled in Cayden Wallace to give the Senators an insurance run and a 4-2 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Yohandy Morales had three hits including a double and he scored a run. Nick Schnell had two hits and scored a run. The Senators turned two double plays in the game and have turned 28 for the season.
TOP OF THE HILL
Hyun il-Choi pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six and walking two. Luke Young pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed both Altoona runs. Garrett Davila retired all three batters he faced spanning the eighth and ninth innings. Michael Cuevas faced two batters in the ninth to earn his fourth save.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Altoona Curve play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at PNG Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:56 p.m.
