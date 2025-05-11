Second-Straight Walkoff Win Courtesy of Jhostynxon Garcia

Portland, Maine - For the second-straight game, Jhostynxon Garcia walked it off for the Portland Sea Dogs (18-12) in the bottom of the tenth inning 6-5 over the Chesapeake Baysox (16-16). With the win, the Sea Dogs are back in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Max Ferguson hit a leadoff single, moving Ahbram Liendo, runner placed at second base, to third. Jhostynxon Garcia then laced a two-run single down the left field line winning the game for Portland, 6-5. Garcia hit the walk off homer in last night's win over the Baysox, also.

Chesapeake opened the scoring in the top of the fourth on a leadoff solo home run by Frederick Bencosme (3) which gave the Baysox an early lead.

Portland retaliated in the bottom of the fourth. A one-out single from Max Ferguson followed by Jhostynxon Garcia reaching on an error to put runners on the corners. The next batter Blaze Jordan cracked a two-run single that gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. A walk to Tyler Miller moved Jordan to second base. A batter later Drew Ehrhard hit a two-run double which increased the lead to 4-1.

The Baysox responded in the fifth. Anthony Servideo singled and later advanced to third on a double from Adam Retzbach. In the next at-bat, Jalen Vasquez reached on a fielder's choice that scored Servideo and trimmed the deficit to 4-2. The next batter Frederick Bencosme singled home Retzbach to make the score 4-3.

With one out, trailing by a run entering the top of the eighth, Jeremiah Jackson doubled and then scored the tying run on an RBI double from Max Wagner. Chesapeake took the lead in the top of the tenth inning with an RBI double by Silas Ardoin, 5-4.

LHP Connelly Early (2-0, 2.41 ERA) earns the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out eight. RHP Keagan Gillies (2-1, 1.23 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow before starting a new series against the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey on Tuesday, May 13th at 6:05pm. Both pitchers are TBA.







