Strong Days from Miller and Anthony Lead Reading to Sunday Win

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Binghamton, NY) - It was a strong outing on the mound as the series between the Reading Fightin Phils (9-21) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-13) came to a close with the Figthin Phils taking the last game 3-2. The Rumble Ponies ended the series on top 3-2.

Braeden Fausnaught (W, 2-3) was having a dominant start on the mound as he had five strikeouts and no hits going into the top of the fourth inning. The Rumble Ponies struck first in the top of the fourth as Nick Morabito doubled and then continued to steal third. Ryan Clifford had an RBI single that scored Morabito and the Rumble Ponies were up 1-0.

Reading responded in the top of the sixth as Aidan Miller had a lead-off double. Keaton Anthony had an RBI single and scored Miller. Trey McLoughlin took the mound for Binghamton after Joander Suarez (L, 1-1) and Leandro Pineda singled, allowing Anthony to advance to second. Cade Fergus walked on a hit by pitch and loaded the bases. Luis Verdugo singled and both Anthony and Pineda made it home, giving Reading the lead 3-1.

Binghamton added to their score in the bottom of the ninth with a lead-off home run from Ryan Clifford. The late push was not enough as the Fightin Phils finished with the win 3-2.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 12 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

