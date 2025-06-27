Fightin Phils Walked off by Richmond Flying Night

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - A three-run walk-off home run from Jairo Pomares gave the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-2; 23-48) a 6-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (2-2; 27-44) on Friday night from The Diamond. Following Richmond's win, this week's series is tied at two.

Reading struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. Felix Reyes led off the inning with a double and then Caleb Ricketts drove him in with another double to make it 1-0. In the third, Caron DeMartini singled then Felix Reyes blasted his team-leading eighth home run of the season to extend the lead to 3-0.

Chuck King started for the Fightin Phils and kept the Flying Squirrels bats quiet through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Thomas Gavello led off the inning with a single. King was able to quickly retire the next two batters though. Diego Velasquez put Richmond on the board with a single to score Gavello and make it 3-1. The Flying Squirrels tied the game when Carter Howell tripled to score Velasquez, then Howell scored on a throwing error from Robert Moore at second base.

King ultimately took a no-decision, but turned in his third-straight quality start. He allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. Gunner Mayer followed with a scoreless seventh inning of work, then Travis Kuhn (L, 6-3) did not allow a run in the eighth. Kuhn returned for the ninth and retired the first two batters he faced, before surrendering three-straight hits, including the game-winning home run from Pomares, Evan Gates (W, 2-0) kept Reading off the board in the final two innings to secure the win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP John Michael Bertrand for Richmond. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, the first 1,500 adults (21 & older) receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt. Wednesday is a Tribute to Disney Princesses where fans can come to the game dressed as their favorite Disney princess. The homestand ends Thursday with a Stars and Stripes Celebration and a Carpenter MEGA Blast, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, presented by The Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.