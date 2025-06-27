Pomares Blasts Walk-Off Homer in 6-3 Squirrels Win

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Jairo Pomares entered off the bench in the bottom of the ninth and hit a walk-off, three-run homer to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at The Diamond.

For the Flying Squirrels (23-48-1, 2-2 second half), it was their first walk-off homer since 2022 and evened the series against the Fightin Phils (27-44, 2-2).

In the bottom of the ninth, Reading reliever Travis Kuhn (Loss, 6-3) retired the first two batters before two-out singles by Thomas Gavello and Justin Wishkoski to put runners on first and third.

Pomares was called to pinch hit and drove a 1-1 pitch over the right-field wall to end the game.

It was the first walk-off homer for Richmond since Will Wilson hit a walk-off grand slam on April 17, 2022 against the Curve. It was also the second walk-off hit for Pomares in his career with the Flying Squirrels.

Reading jumped out to a 3-0 lead through three innings. In the first, Caleb Ricketts plated a run with an RBI double. In the third, Felix Reyes hit a two-run homer.

The Flying Squirrels rallied to tie the game with three runs in the fifth inning. With two outs, Diego Velasquez singled home Gavello to close the score to 3-1. Carter Howell followed with an RBI triple and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Robert Moore to even the score.

Will Bednar entered in the fifth for Richmond and retired all six batters he faced, striking out two. In his last four appearances, Bednar has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Helcris Olivárez threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Evan Gates (Win, 2-0) struck out four and worked around a single to post two scoreless innings.

With a 1-for-4 night, Velasquez extended his on-base streak to 14 games, the longest for a Richmond hitter this season.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (2-6, 3.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Estibenzon Jimenez (0-1, 10.80). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday is Negro Leagues Heritage Night presented by Markel at The Diamond. The team will wear special Negro League-inspired jerseys that are being auctioned to benefit the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. The auction is open now at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. The game will be followed by In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.