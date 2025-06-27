June 27, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS FALL ON THURSDAY Portland fell 2-1 to Binghamton on Thursday night. Portland started the scoring in the top of the first when Zach Ehrhard (5) launched a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs an early 1-0 lead. Binghamton countered in the bottom of the third. Nick Morabito drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. During the ensuing at-bat, a balk was committed which advanced Morabito to second. After Morabito stole third, Jacob Reimer ripped an RBI single that tied the game at 1-1. The Rumble Ponies scratched one more run in the bottom of the fifth. Carson Benge walked to start the inning. After Benge stole second, Morabito laced an RBI double that scored Benge and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.

ZACH LOVES THE LEADOFF SPOT Out of his five home runs with the Sea Dogs this year, Zach Ehrhard blasted his third leadoff homer last night in Binghamton. Between his time with the Greenville Drive and Portland, Ehrhard is hitting .289 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 32 RBI.

CRUZ IS LOCKED IN RHP Yovanny Cruz has not allowed a run in his last four outings and has just given up one hit in that time. In his last four outings, he has pitched 6.0 shutout innings with one hit while walking three and striking out five. Cruz also has recorded two saves in that time.

ALCANTARA ATTACKS Marvin Alcantara is currently riding a five-game hitting streak dating back to June 19th against Akron. Out of those five games, his last two have included multiple hits. Last night, he went two-for-four and on Tuesday night, he also collected two hits along with a double and two RBI. He is batting .234 in the month of June with two doubles, a triple and nine RBI.

SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 27, 2008 - Kyle Jackson (4-1) worked five scoreless innings on three hits and three strikeouts, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-3 win over the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Sandy Madera led off the fourth inning with a solo homer and cracked a 2-run double in the seventh inning. Aaron Bates and Mark Wagner hit back-to-back home runs off two different pitchers in the fourth inning.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start was on June 21st against the Akron RubberDucks. He tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out a season-eight eight. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in the month of June. Rogers has never faced the Rumble Ponies.







