Cats Fall Despite Watson's Sixth Quality Start

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-3, 30-43) lost their third game of the week to the Hartford Yard Goats (3-1, 39-34) at Dunkin' Park on Friday night, 3-1. New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson tossed his team-leading sixth quality start of the season by holding the Goats to two runs on five hits in six innings of work.

Making his third start against the Yard Goats this season, New Hampshire's Watson (L, 4-5) surrendered eight earned runs in 10 innings pitched across his two previous starts against Hartford on May 10 and May 28. Reliever Justin Kelly notched a strikeout and allowed a solo home run with two outs in the seventh and righty Geison Urbaez lowered his earned run average to 2.30 after firing a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Ryan Watson fans three, tosses sixth quality start of the year

1B/OF Jackson Hornung has a hit in each of his first four games with the Cats

UTL Ryan McCarty records ninth multi-hit game of the year

New Hampshire is 2-for-25 with runners in scoring position in Hartford

New Hampshire third baseman Ryan McCarty singled and doubled to go 2-for-4, while left fielder Jackson Hornung and center fielder Devonte Brown collected the other two New Hampshire hits. Hornung brought his hit tally to eight and has poked a hit in each of his first four games. Since getting promoted from High-A Vancouver on June 24, Hornung is 8-for-16 with a double and a homer.

Hartford starter Jack Mahoney (W, 1-4) held the Cats' offense scoreless and surrendered three hits to take the win. Carlos Torres took over after Mahoney and dealt two innings with one earned run on two hits. Righty reliever Brayan Castillo (S, 8) took care of the eighth and ninth innings, surrendering one walk and punching out two batters and locked up Hartford's 3-1 win.

A walk, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the Goats in the bottom of the second inning before second baseman Dyan Jorge was plunked by a pitch to give the Goats a 1-0 advantage. With the bases still loaded, designated hitter Ronaiker Palma grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home Hartford's second run to stretch the score to 2-0.

The Fisher Cats' lone run scored on an inning-ending double play in the top of the sixth inning. The inning began on singles from Hornung and McCarty before a fielder's choice groundout put runners on first and third. Second baseman Eddinson Paulino then chopped a ground ball to first base, allowing Hartford to turn a double play while Hornung scored from third to make it a 2-1 game.

The Yard Goats added one more run on first baseman Kyle Karros' home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to finalize the scoring at 3-1.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their series with a 6:10 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (5-5, 4.38 ERA) gets the ball against Hartford's Connor Staine (1-5, 4.29 ERA) in the fifth game of the six-game set at Dunkin' Park.

New Hampshire returns to Delt Dental Stadium on Tuesday, July 1 to welcome the Portland Sea Dogs for three games. New Hampshire teams up with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox on July 1, offering fans an opportunity at a pregame meet-and-greet with Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Bernie Carbo.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.