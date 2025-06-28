Fisher Cats Look to Bounce-Back Behind Harrison

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-3, 30-43) and the Hartford Yard Goats (231, 39-34) play the fifth game of their six-game series at 6:10 PM EDT at Dunkin' Park on Saturday night. Fisher Cats starter Devereaux Harrison (5-5, 4.38 ERA) squares off against Hartford's Connor Staine (1-5, 4.29 ERA) for the third time this year.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire was held to four hits for the third straight game and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position as the Goats took down the Cats, 3-1.

Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-5) delivered his sixth quality start of the season by holding the Goats to two runs on five hits in six innings pitched. Relievers Justin Kelly and Geison Urbaez tossed the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings. Kelly picked up a strikeout and surrendered one run on a solo homer from Hartford's Kyle Karros in the seventh. Urbaez fired a scoreless eighth to complete his 10th scoreless of the season.

New Hampshire's Ryan McCarty led the way offensively by going 2-for-4 with a double in the top of the third inning. Jackson Hornung singled and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Eddinson Paulino in the top of the sixth inning. Through four Double-A games, Hornung is 8-for-16 and has reached safely in nine of 17 plate appearances.

Friday night was the 10th game between the Cats and Goats that was decided by two runs or fewer, and through 16 games, the series is tied, 8-8.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire will trot Harrison to the hill for his 14th start for the Fisher Cats this season. Harrison looks to continue his dominant month of June in his third start against the Yard Goats this season. The righty boasts a 1.74 earned run average in four starts this month, surrendering four earned runs on 15 hits in 20-2/3 innings pitched. In that span, Harrison has racked up 17 punchouts to 11 free passes while holding batters to a .211 batting average. Harrison leads the team with five wins and is tied with Watson as the only other Cats pitcher with 57 punchouts. In two starts against the Goats, Harrison is 1-0 with a 2.79 earned run average, including a quality start with five strikeouts on May 29.

For the third time this season, Harrison matches up against Hartford's Staine on Saturday night. Through two starts against New Hampshire, Staine is 0-1 with a 5.40 earned run average, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits in 6-2/3 innings pitched. Fisher Cats corner infielder Charles McAdoo crushed a solo homer off Staine in New Hampshire's 3-2 win on May 29. The fifth-rounder out of Central Florida in 2022, Staine is set to make his 55th professional appearance and 53rd start. Staine started his pro ball career in Single-A Fresno, where he made 20 starts in 2023, before starting 19 games for High-A Spokane in 2024. With the Indians, Staine fanned 101 batters in 90-1/3 innings, including one start against High-A Vancouver in the Northwest League championship series on September 11, 2024. Staine owns a 3.95 earned run average with 15 strikeouts to 14 walks in 13-2/3 innings of work in June.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 28, 2004- In the second game of a doubleheader at Gill Stadium against the New Britain Rock Cats, Jamie Vermilyea retired all 21 batters in a 2-0 perfect game. It's still the only perfecto in team history. The game took an hour and 29 minutes and followed the first walk-off homer in team history in game one. Maikel Jova belted the game-winner as the Fisher Cats won, 5-4.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats round out their six-game series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Hartford righty Blake Adams (3-5, 6.84 ERA) gets the start for the Goats and New Hampshire's starter is to be determined for the series finale.







