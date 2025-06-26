Rogers Returns to the Rubber as Cats Eye Second Straight Win

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1, 30-41) and the Hartford Yard Goats (1-1, 37-34) play the third game of their six-game series at 7:10 PM EDT on Thursday night. The Fisher Cats got back in the win column for the first time in over a week with their 2-1 win on Wednesday night.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire snapped its seven-game losing skid with a 2-1 win on Wednesday night. Starter Trey Yesavage (W, 1-1) allowed an infield single in five scoreless innings to notch his first career Double-A win. The Blue Jays' top pitching prospect and No. 68 in Major League Baseball (MLB Pipeline) waived eight batters, including two in his final inning of work.

The Fisher Cats collected two runs thanks to Gabriel Martinez, who belted a pair of two-out singles in the top of the second and fourth innings. Outfielders Devonte Brown and Dasan Brown each swiped a base to set up Martinez's run-scoring knocks as the Cats stole a new season-high four bases on Wednesday.

New Hampshire reliever Conor Larkin dealt two scoreless innings of relief to stave off the Goats in the bottom of the sixth and seventh frames. Righty Pat Gallagher made his Double-A debut, allowing one earned run on two hits in the eighth. Grayson Thurman secured his second save of the year in a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Newcomer Jackson Hornung completed his second three-hit game in as many nights, going 3-for-5. Through two games at the Double-A level, Hornung is 6-for-9 with a double. Charles McAdoo joined Martinez and Hornung with a multi-hit performance to elevate his on-base streak to 21 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (1-3, 3.77 ERA) will make his seventh start for the Fisher Cats and second against the Yard Goats on Thursday night. Rogers fired a quality start in Hartford on May 27, going six innings and allowing one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 4-1 loss. The righty has dealt two quality starts since then, including his last time out on June 19 against Somerset when he delivered six, one-run innings and tallied a new Double-A high of seven strikeouts. Rogers spent three years at McNeese State before being selected by Toronto in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and consensus All-American logged 192.2/3 innings for the Cowboys and maintained a career 2.99 earned run average.

Hartford will trot right-hander McCade Brown (1-0, 2.45 ERA) to the hill for his fifth start for the Yard Goats this season. Brown started the year with High-A Spokane and boasted a 1.60 earned run average in nine starts for the Indians. He collected 48 strikeouts to 15 walks and allowed six earned runs in 33-2/3 innings before he was assigned to Hartford on May 30. Brown made his Double-A debut against New Hampshire on May 30 in the Fisher Cats' 4-3 win in extra innings. Brown tossed five innings and surrendered three runs on three hits while striking out seven. The three earned runs on Brown's line came off a Yohendrick Piñango three-run shot in the top of the third inning. His last start was on June 18 in Reading when Brown went 5-2/3 scoreless innings and allowed three hits and free passes while racking up seven punchouts.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 26, 2011- The Fisher Cats won a fifth straight, and eighth in nine games, with a 7-3 victory over the Sea Dogs in Manchester. Mark Sobolewski hit a three-run homer in the second inning, and the lead grew to 6-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth. Joel Carreno struck out nine batters over six innings to improve to 6-5.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series continues with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch between the Cats and Goats on Friday night. New Hampshire righty Ryan Watson (4-4, 4.19 ERA) toes the rubber for the Cats as Jack Mahoney (0-4, 7.14 ERA) gets the go for the Yard Goats.







