Brown Dominant Again as Yard Goats Top Fisher Cats 2-1

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - McCade Brown struck out six, and retired the final 13 batters he faced for his second straight win, as the Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-1 Thursday night in front of 6,202 fans at Dunkin' Park. After allowing a run in the first inning, Hartford pitching combined for 8 shutout innings to win for the second time in three games. Relievers Carson Skipper and Welinton Herrera each fired two scoreless frames. The Yard Goats scored a run on Benny Montgomery's RBI single in the first inning, and took a 2-1 lead on Bryant Betancourt's sacrifice fly in the third inning.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game on a solo home run by Jackson Hornung off Hartford starter McCade Brown. It was his first career Double-A home run in his third game since getting promoted to the Eastern League.

The Yard Goats answered right back in the bottom of the first when Benny Montgomery lined an RBI single off Fisher Cats pitcher Grant Rogers' glove to score Kyle Karros from third. Then, in the third inning, Jose Torres scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryant Betancourt to give Hartford a 2-1 lead.

Yard Goats starter McCade Brown retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced in five innings of work. Brown retired his final 13 batters faced and ended strong by striking out the side in his final inning of work in the fifth. Brown allowed just two hits, and one run, while adding six strikeouts in the win. The Yard Goats pitching had five 1-2-3 innings and combined for 11 strikeouts.

Karros entered the night with a franchise record 33-game on-base streak and a 12-game hit streak. While both streaks came to an end tonight, Karros still found ways to impact the game-reaching base twice on fielder's choices and scoring the tying run in the first inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Friday night at 7:10 pm. RHP Jack Mahoney gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Ryan Watson, who will start for the Fisher Cats. It's a Pajama Party night at Dunkin' Park! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: McCade Brown (2-0)

LP: Grant Rogers (1-4)

S: Welinton Herrera (2)

Time: 1:56







