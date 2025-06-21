Fightins Stop Yard Goats Win Streak in Reading

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading, PA- The Reading Fightin Phils scored 12 runs on 17 hits, and defeated the Yard Goats 12-2, ending Hartford's three-game win streak on Saturday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Jose Torres had two hits, including a solo home run, and Benny Montgomery had a pair of hits in his return to his home state, but the Yard Goats were denied a fourth straight win. Felix Reyes led the hit parade for Reading with three hits, with a double, homer and scored three runs. Reading starter Chuck King worked six innings and allowed two runs and recorded his third win of the season. Infielder Kyle Karros, who has a current on-base-streak of 30 consecutive games, and a 9-game hitting streak did not play.

Reading scored two runs in the first inning on two wild pitches from Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney to take a 2-0 lead. The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game in the second as Jose Torres led off the second inning with a solo home run against Fightins starter Chuck King.

However, the Fightin Phils got a two-run single by Paul McIntosh in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Mahoney fired a 1-2-3 fourth inning, and the Yard Goats got a run on Juan Guerrero's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to make it a 4-2 game.

The Fightin Phils scored four runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Reading had five hits, including four doubles in the frame. Reading added another four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Felix Reyes' two-run homer.

The Yard Goats conclude the six-game series against Reading on Sunday night (5:15 PM). RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 24th to host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.







