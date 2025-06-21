Sixth Win in a Row Highlighted By Eleven-Run Eruption, Jasso's Home Run

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game five of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Saturday by a score of 11-2.

The win marked Somerset's season-high sixth victory in a row and its 10th win in 11 games against New Hampshire this season.

The Patriots matched their season-high of 15 hits for the third time this season and the first time since 4/30 @RIC. Somerset batters drew a season-high 11 walks. The Patriots left 14 on base in the game, tying their season-high mark with 5/4 @RIC. All nine Patriots batters in the game had hits, while five had multi-hit performances. Eight of nine Patriots scored a run in the game, while seven of nine had at least one RBI.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K) started the game and did not factor into a decision.

Sellers matched his season-high of seven strikeouts for the fifth time this season and the first time since 5/17 vs. POR. He also matched his career-high of four walks for the first time since 5/8/24 @ABD, while pitching in High-A.

RHP Indigo Diaz (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) did not allow a baserunner and earned his fifth win of the season, tying for the Patriots' team lead.

The appearance marked Diaz's 13th consecutive scoreless outing, which is tied for the most consecutive scoreless outings actively in the Eastern League (Braxton Roxby, RIC).

During the scoreless streak, which dates back to 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has thrown 14.2 IP, allowing 4 H, 2 BB and 9 K, posting a .083 BAA and 0.61 WHIP. Diaz's 14.2 consecutive innings without giving up a run are the most by any Patriots reliever this season.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, K) notched his second straight multi-hit game. Jones has now reached base four times in a game three times this season, including the last two games. He has been on base eight times in his last two games.

Jones has scored a run in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 11-game stretch, Jones is 16-for-38 (.421/.532/.816) with 12 R, 7 XBH (3 2B, 4 HR), 10 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB. Jones leads all Yankees minor league batters and all Eastern League batters with 14 HR, a .586 SLG and .981 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .395 OBP (.4th) and 37 R (T-8th). In five games during this week's series @NH, Jones is 8-for-16 (.500/.652/.938) with 7 RBI, 4 R, 2 HR, 7 BB and a 1.590 OPS.

2B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP) scored a run for a fifth straight game, marking the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League. Lombard Jr. also picked up an RBI for the third straight game, tying for the third-longest active streak in the league.

Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard has been on base in 16 of his last 17 games, over which he is 16-for-63 (.254/.356/.460) with 7 RBI, 16 R, 7 XBH (3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 8 BB and 6 SB. Lombard leads all Yankees minor leaguers with a .406 OBP, 51 BB and 53 R.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, RBI, R, HR, 2 BB) led off the seventh inning with his 10th home run of the season. Jasso secured his 19th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Rafael Flores for the most on the team.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 26 games, continuing the longest streak by any Patriot this season and the third-longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. During the on-base streak, which began on 5/20 @NH, Jasso is 27-for-94 (.287/.385/.479) with 14 RBI, 17 R, 3 HR, 3 3B, 3 2B, 12 BB and 3 HBP.

Jasso ranks among the Eastern League leaders with113 TB (3rd), 4 3B (T-4th), 65 H (5th), a .487 SLG (7th), 10 HR (T-7th), 37 RBI (T-7th), an .840 OPS (8th), 37 R (T-8th) and 24 XBH (T-9th).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B, BB, K) brought home his team-leading 42nd RBI of the season in the 9th inning.

Flores collected his 19th multi-hit game, tying him with Dylan Jasso for the most on the Patriots. He ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 123 TB (2nd), 71 H (2nd), 12 HR (T-2nd), 42 RBI (3rd), 28 XBH (T-3rd), 16 2B (T-8th), a .473 SLG (9th) and 36 R (10th).

LF Garrett Martin (3-for-6, RBI, 2 R) led the Patriots with three hits. His three hits matched his career-high mark for the fourth time in his career and the third time this season, marking the first time since 6/13 vs. POR.

