Bullpen Spins Nine Scoreless Frames Saturday Night

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Four Altoona arms combined on a 1-0 shutout over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 6,054 fans on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Opening a bullpen day, lefty Blake Townsend tossed three hitless innings to begin the game. Townsend holds a 1.13 ERA in 13.0 innings with the Curve and has been unscored upon in back-to-back starts. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith followed with three scoreless innings of his own, permitting three hits and no walks, to keep the Flying Squirrels off the board.

As the game shifted into the later innings, Justin Meis allowed just one baserunner and struck out three batters in two innings. Beau Burrows finished off his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, inducing a game-ending double play to finish off Altoona's fourth shutout of the season. It was the second time this season that Altoona won a game 1-0, though the first of a nine-inning variety. The Curve previously won a 1-0 game on May 23rd at Akron, a seven-inning affair.

The Curve plated thir first run of the game in the third inning, using a leadoff walk from Brenden Dixon against starter Joe Whitman. After a wild pitch advanced Dixon to second and a sacrifice bunt from Mitch Jebb moved him to third, Nick Cimillo brought him home with an infield single to take a 1-0 lead.

Termarr Johnson earned a walk, and an infield single in three trips to the plate on Saturday night. In his last 12 games he's picked up five multi-hit games.

The Curve wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon against the Flying Squirrels at 1:00 p.m. Righty Emmanuel Chapman takes the ball for the Curve to start another bullpen day with LHP John Michael Bertrand on the mound for Richmond.

