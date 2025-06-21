Williams Cracks Seventh Homer as Cats Drop Fifth Straight

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-39) were handed their fifth straight loss by the Somerset Patriots (34-34) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night, 11-2. New Hampshire first baseman Peyton Williams belted his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the second inning before Somerset rattled off 10 unanswered runs against the Cats.

Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 18 games, all of his games in June, with a single and a walk in the Saturday defeat. McAdoo has now walked in four consecutive games to increase his on-base percentage to .310 this month.

Somerset opened the scoring in the top of the second when designated hitter Brendan Jones poked a single to left field to plate left fielder Garrett Martin and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats responded quickly when first baseman Peyton Williams crushed his seventh homer of the year to center field in the bottom of the second to tie Saturday's game at 1-1. Right fielder Gabriel Martinez followed with a walk and came in to score on catcher Robert Brooks' two-out double to make it 2-0 New Hampshire after two innings.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison ended his night in the top of the fifth inning after going 4-1/3 frames with two earned runs on four hits and five walks. The righty collected three punchouts before reliever Alex Amalfi took over.

Somerset reliever Indigo Diaz (W, 5-1) did not allow any hits or walks and fanned two batters in 2-1/3 innings of relief. Relievers Ryan Anderson and Luis Pacheco finalized the scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure Somerset's sixth straight win.

Patriots catcher Rafael Flores welcomed Amalfi into the contest by launching a double to bring in second baseman George Lombard Jr. from first to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth. Somerset scored three runs with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, including center fielder Spencer Jones' bases loaded single that put the Patriots in front, 5-2.

Somerset cashed in four more runs in the top of the seventh inning and two in the top of the ninth to finalize the scoring at 11-2. The Patriots out-hit the Cats, 15 to five, and surrendered one hit in the final four frames to defeat New Hampshire for the 10th time this season

New Hampshire and Somerset close out the first half with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday, in what will be Dad's Day at Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (1-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Somerset RHP Brendan Beck (5-2, 1.82 ERA) in the first-half finale.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.