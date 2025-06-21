Squirrels Shut out 1-0 by Curve Saturday

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to four hits and were shut out by the Altoona Curve, 1-0, on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (20-46-1) will have a chance to pick up their first series win of the year on Sunday in the first-half finale against the Curve (30-37).

The Curve scored the game's only run in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out, infield single by Nick Cimillo to bring home Brenden Dixon from third against Richmond starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 2-7).

Altoona starter Blake Townsend threw three hitless innings and struck out two. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (Win, 2-1) also threw three scoreless innings. Justin Meis struck out three over the seventh and eighth. Beau Burrows (Save, 2) worked around a walk to end the game with a double-play groundout in the ninth.

Marques Johnson took over in the fourth for Richmond and threw 1.1 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Will Bednar struck out three in two innings for his third straight scoreless outing. Helcris Olivárez worked around two walks for a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance for the Flying Squirrels this season.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander John Micheal Bertrand (1-6, 3.82) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at PNG Field.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander John Micheal Bertrand (1-6, 3.82) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at PNG Field.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from Tuesday through Sunday against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.







