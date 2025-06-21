Senators Shut out by Binghamton in Tough Night at FNB Field
June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators struggled to generate offense Friday night, falling 5-0 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at FNB Field.
It was a quiet night for Harrisburg's bats, who managed just two hits and struck out 14 times. Their best chance came in the 4th when Phillip Glasser singled and stole second, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.
Binghamton took control in the 4th inning. After two walks and a single by Ryan Clifford, the Ponies plated the first run. A double play brought home another, and in the 5th, Omar De Los Santos added a two-run homer to make it 4-0. A wild pitch in the 9th pushed across the final run.
Johnathon Thomas reached base twice and stole a bag, but the Senators were ultimately blanked for the third time this month.
The Senators pitching staff limited Binghamton to just four hits.
Up Next: The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 12:45 p.m.
