June 21, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SECURE FIRST WIN OF THE WEEK The Sea Dogs beat the RubberDucks last night, 8-2 in Portland. The Sea Dogs ambushed Akron's starting pitcher early in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Allan Castro roped a single and then advanced to second via a steal. Then a wild pitch moved Castro to third base. After Zach Ehrhard worked a walk, Ronald Rosario hit a three-run home run, his second in as many nights to give the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead. The Sea Dogs tacked on another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Ferguson reached on a single and then stole second base. Following a walk to Alcantara and a strikeout, Romero laced an RBI single that gave Portland an 8-2 lead.

ROMERO RETURNS Infielder Mikey Romero returned to Portland's lineup after a stint on the injured list. In his second at-bat, he drilled a two-run homer to right field. He then drove home another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and had an RBI single in the sixth. Romero finished the night two-for-four with a run and four RBI.

ROSARIO ROPES ANOTHER Ronald Rosario blasted his second three-run homer in as many games last night for Portland. This week against Akron, he is 3-for-14 with seven RBI, two homers and a walk.

NOAH SONGS SECURES HIS FIRST WIN RHP Noah Song tossed 3.0 innings out of the bullpen last night relieving the starter, Blake Wehunt. Song allowed a solo homer to Guy Lipscomb but would go on to retire eight of the nine next batters he faced. He issued one walk and recorded one strikeout.

MAINE BEAN SUPPAHS The Maine Bean Suppahs return tonight for the Sea Dogs. Bean suppers or suppahs for Mainers is a centuries-old New England tradition. Typically served on Saturday nights, bean suppahs have been a source for feeding and gathering communities at churches and grange halls throughout the state. A Maine bean suppah commonly includes baked beans served with franks...red snappers for Mainers, and brown bread.

WELCOME TO THE RED SOX Outfielder James Tibbs III was acquired by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Rafael Devers. Tibbs appeared in 57 games for High-A Eugene before trade. He hit .246 (51-for-207) with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. Tibbs was originally San Francisco's first round pick (13th overall) in last year's MLB Draft out of Florida State.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are tied for third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Somerset Patriots, 11.0 games out of first place.. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have clinched the Northeast Division First Half Championship and currently lead the second place Hartford Yard Goats by 10.0 games.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 21, 2011 - Reynaldo Rodriguez homered and drove in 5 runs, leading the Sea Dogs past Trenton 13-5 at Hadlock Field. Brock Huntzinger fanned 9 over 5 innings to earn the win, and Portland beat Yankee prospect Dellin Betances (7 runs over 2.1 IP)...The 'Dogs received a hit from 8 of 9 starters.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last started on June 15th in Somerset and tossed 4.0 innings allowing three earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five. Rogers has never faced the Akron RubberDucks in his career.







