Fightin Phils Ride Season-High 17 Hits to 10 Run Win

June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-41) dominated the Hartford Yard Goats (35-33) 12-2 Saturday for their second win of the series. The victory ended a two-game skid, marked the Fightin Phils' most hits in a game this season (17) and their most extra base hits in a contest (10) since 2016.

Hartford quickly got to Reading starter Chuck King (W, 3-3), as leadoff hitter Cole Carrigg ripped a double down the left line on the first pitch of the game. King, however, settled down and induced three soft-contact outs in a row to get out of the early jam.

Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller returned Saturday after missing the last eight games. The usual shortstop slotted in as the designated hitter and instantly reached with a single. Miller was picked off at first, but the next three Reading hitters reached base. Carson DeMartini singled, Hendry Mendez continued off his cycle from Friday with a single and Felix Reyes also singled through the right side.

Despite the Fightin Phils' overpowering starter Jack Mahoney (L, 0-4), they scraped their two runs. DeMartini was thrown out at home on Reyes' hit and Mendez scored on a wild pitch, but took Mahoney's knee to his back, sidelining him for the rest of the game. Reyes then scored on another wild pitch to extend the lead.

Now with a two-run advantage, King allowed one right back to lead off the second. Jose Torres crushed a 1-2 pitch into the bullpen to cut the deficit in half. Reading got to Mahoney again as he couldn't find any command. Robert Moore doubled and the Fightin Phils tallied a fielder's choice and a walk to load the bases. DeMartini slapped a ball down the first-base line but Jose Cordova made an exceptional diving play to thwart the threat.

Reading's offense couldn't be slowed for long. In the bottom of the third, Leandro Pineda - now in for Mendez - singled and Alex Binelas doubled. Paul McIntosh received a lucky bounce on a single off Mahoney's glove and past the second baseman to score both and extend the lead to three. After three innings, the Fightin Phils already had nine hits.

The Yard Goats put a dent in the lead again with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, but King and his defense behind him stayed strong. With Mahoney on his last legs, Reading put another run on the board with consecutive doubles from Reyes and then Binelas. When Mahoney was relieved by Victor Juarez, McIntosh recorded his second single to make it first and third and Moore found the gap again to score two and create a 7-2 lead.

As Reading poured it on, Cade Fergus hit another double to score Moore, tying the most hits an inning this season and marking the first time since July 24 of last season where all nine hitters in its lineup recorded a hit. Meanwhile, King wrapped up 6.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out three. Daniel Harper came in for the seventh and struck out two to keep the line moving.

With a six-run cushion, Reading's bullpen breezed through the Yard Goats' lineup while its four through eight hitters all marked two hits each. Miller in the leadoff spot walloped a triple into the right field gap in the bottom of the eighth to add another insurance run and one more on a wild pitch. The nail in the coffin then came from Reyes, who hammered a two-run home run to dead-center field to seal the win.

