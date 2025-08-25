Aidan Miller Named Eastern League Player of the Week for Second Time in August

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils shortstop Aidan Miller was named as Eastern League Player League Player of the Week. It is the second time in three weeks that Miller was honored as Player of the Week, and it's the third-straight week a Reading player earned a league honor, as Griff McGarry was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week last week.

Over six games at Altoona last week, Miller posted a .522 average (12-23), along with a slash line of .522/.621/1.000 (1.621 OPS). The Phillies No. 2 prospect added five runs, five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Miller posted hits in all six games and had three hits on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. He had two doubles on Wednesday and posted the first two home run game of his professional career on Thursday night.

For the week, Miller ranked 1st in the Eastern League in average (.522), T-2nd in home runs (2), T-3rd RBI (7), 1st OBP (.621), 3rd SLG (1.000), 2nd OPS (1.621), T-2nd hits (12), T-1st 2B (5), 1st XBH (7), 1st TB (23) and T-3rd runs (5).

Miller has turned in a stellar August over 20 games. He's slashing .378/.475/.683 (1.158 OPS); along with 21 runs, 13 doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI, along with 12 stolen bases. For the month, Miller is ranked 3rd in the Eastern League in average (.378), T-3rd RBI (16), 2nd OPS (.475), 1st SLG (.683), 1st OPS (1.158), 2nd hits (31), 1st 2B (13), 1st XBH (17), 1st TB (56), 1st runs (21) and 3rd SB (12).

On the season, Miller is slashing .256/.372/.425 (.797 OPS) over 100 games. He's added 64 runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 49 stolen bases. Miller is tied for fifth in the Eastern League in OBP (.372), 9th OPS (.797), 8th 2B (24), T-3rd BB (62), T-8th XBH (38), 10th TB (161), 3rd runs (64) and 1st SB (49).

Miller is the first Fightin Phil to steal 40-or-more bags in a season since Quintin Berry stole 48 in 2009. With one more stolen base, Miller will become the first R-Phil to swipe 50-or-more in a season since Jose Leiva stole 50 in 1987.

Miller split 2024 between three levels in the Phillies system. He began the year playing 39 games with Clearwater (A), prior to his promotion to Jersey Shore (A+). After appearing in 58 games with the BlueClaws, Miller was promoted to Reading (AA) for the final two weeks of the season. The Dunedin, Florida, native began his pro career in 2023, playing ten games each with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. The Phillies selected Miller in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

This week's Eastern League Player of the Week accolade is the third league award in Miller's career. He was also named South Atlantic League Player of the Month of August in 2024. It is the fourth time a Fightin Phil has received a league honor this season, as Griff McGarry was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on Apr. 7 and Aug. 18; while Miller also won Eastern League Player of the Week on Aug. 11.

