Shutout Propels Erie to Fourth Straight Playoff Berth
June 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (45-23) shut out Chesapeake (30-36) 2-0 and clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth.
With Erie's win and Akron's loss in Portland, the SeaWolves clinched a first-half championship in the Eastern League's southwest division.
Jake Holton drove in the first run of the game with a two-out RBI single in the third inning against Levi Wells.
Ben Malgeri made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Austin Bergner tossed five shutout innings for Erie. He allowed one hit and walked three batters, while striking out five.
RJ Petit (two innings), Jordan Marks (one), and Richard Guasch (one) in Erie's 12th shutout win of the first half.
Bergner (5-3) beat Wells (0-4) and Guasch earned his second save.
The SeaWolves conclude their series with Chesapeake and conclude the first half on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Kenny Serwa pitching.
