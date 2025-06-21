Tong Throws Career-High 7.2 IP in Masterpiece, Ponies Shut out Sens

HARRISBURG, PA - Jonah Tong (6-3) allowed just two hits over a career-high seven and two thirds innings, with one walk and 11 strikeouts, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (44-22) shutout the Harrisburg Senators 5-0 on Saturday night at FNB Field.

The two hits Tong allowed did not leave the infield, an infield hit to shortstop by Phillip Glasser in the fourth and a bunt single dropped down by Johnathon Thomas in the sixth. Tong surpassed the 100-strikeout mark for the season, as he now has 107. He also struck out the 300th batter of his career, in just his third professional season (he now has 305). The 22-year-old right hander also lowered his 2025 ERA to 1.75 in 13 starts.

Douglas Orellana came in for Tong with two outs in the top of the eighth and retired the last four batters of the game. Tong and Orellana combined for a two-hit shutout, with 14 strikeouts and only one walk. It's Binghamton's seventh shutout of the season.

The Rumble Ponies scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jett Williams and Nick Morabito both walked to start the frame. Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI single to right to put the Ponies up 1-0. With runners on the corners and none out, Nick Lorusso grounded into a double play that scored Morabito from third to make it 2-0.

In the fifth, Omar De Los Santos belted a two-run home run to left, his first of the season, to double the Ponies lead to 4-0. Binghamton tacked on a run on a wild pitch in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies finish their season-long 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Senators (34-34), with first pitch at 1 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 12:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tong regained the lead for the most strikeouts in MiLB (107)...Tong has now allowed 2 ER or fewer in 11 straight starts...Morabito singled in the ninth and reached base three times, extending his hitting streak to eight games.







