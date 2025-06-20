Senators Strike Early, Ponies Come up Short Friday Night in Harrisburg

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators (34-33) scored six-runs in the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Kevin Made, and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-3 on Friday night at FNB Field. Binghamton (43-22) has dropped three of the first four games in the series.

In the bottom of the first, the first two batters reached against Joander Suarez (2-2). The next batter, Paul DeJong, continuing his MLB rehab assignment, drilled an RBI double off the left field wall to make it 1-0 Senators. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and two out, Made hit a grand slam to left for his first home run of the season, making it 5-0. The next batter, Maxwell Romero Jr., lined a home run over the right field wall to cap off the six-run frame, ending Suarez's outing.

Harrisburg loaded the bases three times over the first four innings, adding a run in the third on a fielder's choice to go up 7-0.

Hyun-il Choi (3-1) earned the win in the start for the Senators allowing four hits over five scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Binghamton would get on the board with two runs in the seventh. With runners on first and second with one out, Wyatt Young singled on a ground ball to short and a throwing error allowed D'Andre Smith to score to make it 7-1. Two batters later, Nick Morabito hit an RBI single to score Alex Ramirez from third.

In the top of the eighth, with the bases loaded and two out, Wyatt Young drew a walk to force home JT Schwartz from third and make it 7-3. That brought up Jett Williams, representing the tying run. Harrisburg brought in Junior Santos from the bullpen to face Williams, who grounded into a force out at second to end the inning.

Harrisburg would add insurance runs in the eighth on a two-run home run from Phillip Glasser to extend its lead to 9-3. Santos would retire the side in order in the ninth for a second straight game, earning his second straight save and third on the season.

The two teams are back on the field Saturday night, with first pitch at 6 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 5:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network. Jonah Tong makes the start for Binghamton.

POSTGAME NOTES: Morabito extended his hitting-streak to seven games and now has five RBIs in the series...Binghamton's run of six straight series victories was snapped with the loss...Williams had his 15th multi-hit game of the year and has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games...Kevin Parada notched his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

