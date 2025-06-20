Ducks Stay 0.5 Behind Erie After 8-2 Loss in Portland

June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks left fielder Guy Lipscomb homered for a second straight game, but the Portland Sea Dogs hit homers in each of the first two innings to build a quick 5-1 lead on the way to an 8-2 victory in the fourth game of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park Friday night. Akron's season-long six-game winning streak ended, and it remained a half game behind Erie (44-23) in the Southwest Division first-half race with two games remaining.

Turning Point

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Tommy Mace, Portland center fielder Allan Castro singled to right field, stole second base and went to third base on a wild pitch. After left fielder Zach Ehrhard walked, catcher Ronald Rosario hit a three-run home run - his second in as many games - to right field for a 3-0 Portland lead.

Mound Presence

Mace allowed a second-inning, two-run homer to designated hitter Mikey Romero that made it 5-1. After a scoreless third inning, Portland added a pair of runs on three hits in the fourth. Mace allowed seven earned runs but worked through five innings for the 11th time in 13 starts this season. Right-hander Jack Leftwich allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the sixth inning. Left-hander Adam Tulloch finished the game with two scoreless innings for Akron.

Duck Tales

Trailing, 3-0, in the second inning, Akron got a leadoff double by first baseman Jorge Burgos, but when Lipscomb grounded to pitcher Blake Wehunt, Burgos was caught in a rundown. Lipscomb stole second base and later scored on designated hitter Cameron Barstad 's RBI single. Lipscomb added a solo homer off right hander Noah Song in the fourth that cut the deficit to 5-2, but Akron did not have another hit the rest of the night.

Notebook

Akron's first-half elimination number (combination of Erie wins and Akron losses) is two. Its magic number (combination of Akron wins and Erie losses) to clinch the first-half title is three...Lipscomb leads Akron with three home runs on the road trip and four in June...Catcher Cooper Ingle extended a seven-game hitting streak, but shortstop Angel Genao 's six-game hitting streak ended...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 6,868.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6 p.m. Saturday at Delta Dental Park. Akron is scheduled to face Sea Dogs left-hander Dalton Rogers (1-1, 6.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







