Squirrels Take Two from Altoona on Friday
June 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up two wins over the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field, taking the completion of Thursday's rain-suspended game, 2-1, before winning the night's regularly scheduled game, 7-4.
The Flying Squirrels (20-45-1) won back-to-back games for the first time since May 1-3 with the two victories against the Curve (29-37).
Game 1 (Completion of Thursday's rain-suspended game)
Win: Nick Sinacola (1-2)
Loss: Jarod Bayless (0-5)
Save: Evan Gates (3)
TOG: 1:49 (3:04 delay)
Attendance: 3,254
The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Altoona Curve, 2-1, in the completion of Thursday's rain-suspended game on Friday night.
On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Curve starter Jarod Bayless (Loss, 0-5). Adrian Sugastey hit a fly ball to left field, scoring Diego Velasquez before a force out was recorded at third. Sabin Ceballos followed with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the first, Nick Cimillo brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.
After a scoreless second inning, the game went into a rain delay for three hours and four minutes before play was set to resume but eventually suspended because of wet grounds.
The game resumed on Friday night. Nick Sinacola (Win, 1-2) took over on the mound and threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Evan Gates (Save, 3) threw a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to end the game.
Win: Michael Stryffeler (1-1)
Loss: Po-Yu Chen (0-6)
Save: Tyler Myrick (4)
TOG: 2:14 (1:14 delay)
Attendance: 4,570
In Friday night's regularly scheduled game, the Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early and beat the Altoona Curve, 7-4.
In the top of the first inning, Jairo Pomares cleared the bases with a three-run triple to open a 3-0 Richmond lead against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen (Loss, 0-6).
Altoona cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly by Imanol Vargas.
Onil Perez hit a two-run double and later scored on a single by Carter Howell to open a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth. Perez added an RBI single in the fifth for a 7-1 lead.
Altoona closed the score to 7-4 with a three-run fifth inning. Termarr Johnson hit an RBI single, Nick Cimillo grounded out to plate a run and Vargas hit an RBI single before Michael Stryffeler (Win, 1-1) entered to record the final two outs of the inning, stranding a pair of baserunners.
The Curve loaded the bases in the sixth but Tyler Myrick (Save, 4) worked a pop-out from Vargas to end the inning. Myrick struck out two in a scoreless seventh to end the game.
The start of the game was delayed for one hour and 14 minutes for rain. Since last Friday, the Flying Squirrels have been officially delayed for eight hours and 15 minutes in their six played games, not including Tuesday's rainout in Altoona.
The Flying Squirrels play the fourth of the five-game series on Saturday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-6, 5.77) will start for Richmond countered by Altoona lefty Blake Townsend (1-1, 1.38). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.
After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels open the season's second half at The Diamond from June Tuesday through Sunday against the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
