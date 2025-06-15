Squirrels Tie Rumble Ponies in Series Finale

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies played 10 innings before thunderstorms hit The Diamond and halted play, resulting in the game being called complete as a 4-4 tie.

The Flying Squirrels (18-44) rallied from three deficits against the Rumble Ponies (42-19).

The game finished as the second tie in Flying Squirrels history. Their game on August 12, 2018 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats was also called a tie when rain stopped play with the score even, 1-1, after nine innings.

Jett Williams led off the game with a triple and scored on a two-out single by Nick Lorusso to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand.

Richmond tied the game, 1-1, in the third against Binghamton starter Jonah Tong. Justin Wishkoski was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Later in the inning, Diego Velasquez stole second and Wishkoski sprinted home on the throw to even the score.

The Rumble Ponies reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth. Tyler Myrick replaced Bertrand with a runner on first base and surrendered a two-run homer to William Lugo, giving Binghamton a 3-1 lead.

Bertrand finished his outing with two runs allowed over 5.1 innings, striking out four while tying his career high with five walks.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cal Mitchell attempted a sacrifice bunt, but Binghamton catcher Matt O'Neill threw over the third baseman's head to score Jairo Pomares. Adrian Sugastey followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the score, 3-3.

Binghamton took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning on a two-out, RBI double by O'Neill.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mitchell led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a second wild pitch with two outs to tie the game.

Braxton Roxby struck out two in the ninth and added two more strikeouts in the 10th to strand the placed runner at second base.

Wishkoski started the bottom of the 10th at second and advanced on a flyout. After an intentional walk to Velasquez, Carter Howell bounced into a double play to end the inning.

The game was halted for rain before the start of the 11th.

