Retzbach, Baysox Walk off Harrisburg in Sunday Series Finale

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won in walk-off fashion over the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chesapeake (29-32) got on the board early when Adam Retzbach sent a two-run home run soaring over the left-field wall. This was his third home run in the last four games, and he has reached base in 18 of his last 21 games.

Eccel Correa made his first Double-A start and went 5.1 innings without allowing an earned run. The Havana, Cuba, native was called up Saturday from High-A Aberdeen to start the game.

The Baysox extended their lead in the second when Anthony Servideo took Harrisburg starter Hyun-il Choi deep to left-center field, making it a 4-2 Baysox lead. It was the first homer of the season for Servideo.

Silas Ardoin added on with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the fifth, his fourth of the season and his second of the series.

Harrisburg (31-32) plated three runs between the seventh and eighth innings to even the score at five. Jared McKenzie scored on a throwing error, Joe Naranjo drove in one with an RBI single, and Maxwell Romero Jr. plated the tying run with an RBI fielder's choice grounder.

The game went to extra innings for the fourth time this week. Preston Johnson (W, 4-3), who was coming off a scoreless ninth, again shut down the Senators' offense in the 10th. He ended his two innings with four strikeouts.

In the bottom half, Retzbach stepped in with the bases loaded and one out and sent everyone home with a deep walk-off RBI single to left off Junior Santos (L, 4-3), his third RBI of the game. It's the second walk-off win for the Baysox this season.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 17 at 6:05 pm against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.