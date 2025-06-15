Pitching Rematch Highlights Series Finale in Reading

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-34) finish up their series with the Reading Fightin Phils (23-37) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday night. After taking the first two games of the series, New Hampshire has dropped three straight and the R-Phils have outscored the Cats 27-12 in that span.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire fell to Reading in a rain-shortened game, 7-4, on Saturday night. The game was called due to rain with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after the R-Phils' three-run bottom of the sixth inning finalized the scoring. Eddinson Paulino led off the game with a single and Jace Bohrofen reached on a catcher's interference to set up Charles McAdoo's three-run blast to put the Cats up, 3-0, in the top of the first inning.

Reading responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and third innings thanks to a two-run homer from Cade Fergus and a two-run double from Alex Binelas.

The Fisher Cats fought back when Ryan McCarty led off the top of the fourth with a double, and Cade Doughty followed with a double of his own to tie the R-Phils, 4-4.

The R-Phils took advantage of two walks that allowed Leandro Pineda and Luis Verdugo to belt run-scoring hits and gave Reading a 7-4 lead after six innings.

New Hampshire's McCarty knocked three doubles, two in lead-off fashion, to go 3-for-3. Bohrofen and Doughty also recorded doubles as the Cats out-hit Reading 7-5 on Saturday night.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-3) battled through five innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and three walks. Reading's Chuck King (W, 2-3) was credited with the win by completing a quality start with three earned on seven hits with five punchouts across his six innings of work.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire righty Devereaux Harrison (4-5, 4.85 ERA) is set to make his second start of the series and the seventh start of his career against Reading. Harrison owns a 1-0 record with a 2.53 earned run average in two starts against the R-Phils this season. He is 3-1 with a 4.68 earned run average against Reading all-time. He surrendered two earned runs on eight hits in five innings in New Hampshire's extra innings win on Tuesday night. The series opener was the first time Harrison did not allow a home run in a start against Reading. His first go against the R-Phils in 2025 was on May 17 when Harrison tossed 5-2/3 innings with one earned and six punchouts in a 4-3 New Hampshire win. Sunday will be Harrison's 12th start and third Sunday start of the year. The Vacaville, California, native has logged 11-2/3 innings on Sundays and is 1-1 with a 4.63 earned run average.

Reading's Mitch Neunborn (2-0, 2.97 ERA) is back on the hill to close out the series on Sunday. Neunborn went four scoreless innings on Tuesday night while surrendering four hits and one walk. The Fisher Cats failed to collect any runs after loading the bases against Neunborn in the top of the first inning of the series lid lifter. Of the 12 outs Neunborn recorded, seven of them were in the air while the other four were strikeouts. Neunborn ranks fourth on Reading's active roster with 36 strikeouts to six free passes.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 15, 2004- The Fisher Cats rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to post a 4-2 victory over the Norwich Navigators at Dodd Stadium. Designated hitter Anton French delivered a two-out, two-run triple in the fourth inning to give New Hampshire the lead for good. Ryan Houston worked a season-high six innings for the win, and closer Adam Peterson struck out two in the ninth to record his 14th save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats return home to close the first half of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 17, to open a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire welcomes fans into Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 20, with Collect Them All Night, and the first fireworks show of the summer follows with Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 21.







