Bullpen Twirls a Gem in 7-1 Win

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona's bullpen covered all nine innings in their 7-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday night in front of 5,372 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Making his second start of the week, lefty Blake Townsend tossed four scoreless innings in the start. He allowed just one baserunner, a two out single in the fourth, and struck out five. Justin Meis and Cy Nielson followed with three combined scoreless frames as the Curve broke through in the fourth inning.

Brenden Dixon plated the first run of the game with a single in the fourth inning off of righty Austin Bergner. Altoona added two more runs in the inning on a fielder's choice and a pair of SeaWolves errors. Nick Cimillo added an RBI double in the fifth inning, scoring Mike Jarvis, the first of two hits in the game for him.

Termarr Johnson picked up two hits, joining Jarvis, Cimillo and Hudson Head with two hit games. Altoona added three runs in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Head, a fielder's choice RBI from Jebb and an infield single from Jarvis made it a 7-1 lead after eight innings.

Beau Burrows finished off the game on the mound with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Burrows tossed five scoreless innings and struck out seven batters in his three outings this week against Erie.

The Curve open a six-game series at PNG Field on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Righty Wilber Dotel takes the ball in the series opener for the Curve with RHP Manuel Mercedes slated to start for Richmond.

The Curve open a six-game series at PNG Field on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Righty Wilber Dotel takes the ball in the series opener for the Curve with RHP Manuel Mercedes slated to start for Richmond.







